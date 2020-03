New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Oil prices collapsed on Wednesday as crude oversupply and the coronavirus pandemic's economic upheaval drowned markets.

New York's benchmark TWI plunged 24 percent to $20.37, its lowest price since 2002, while London's Brent North Sea oil hit its lowest mark since 2003, slumping 14 percent to end at $24.67.