WTI oil price rebounds by over 23%

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of benchmark WTI oil rebounded by more than 23 percent in trading Thursday on hopes that a slump in crude demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic can be curbed.

WTI, which shed around one quarter of its value Wednesday, surged 23.42 percent to $25.06 per barrel around 1535 GMT. Brent North Sea crude recovered 11.1 percent to $27.63.