WTO Can Help Drive Vaccine Access: Okonjo-Iweala

Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The World Trade Organization (WTO) can help ensure universal access to coronavirus vaccines, Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the trade body's newly selected director-general, said Tuesday.

"It's really in the self-interest of every country to see everyone vaccinated because you're not safe until everyone is safe," she told AFP in an interview.

She also stressed that the WTO can help aid the recovery from the pandemic-induced recession, and must return its focus to bettering living conditions in poor countries.

"It's about creating employment, decent work for people. It's about ... improving lives," she said. "There is definitely a role for trade to play in the recovery" from the Covid-19 economic crisis.

