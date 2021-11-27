UrduPoint.com

WTO Conference Postponed Due To New Covid Variant: Source

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Next week's World Trade Organization (WHO) ministerial conference, the global trade body's biggest gathering in four years, was called off at the last minute Friday due to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, a source told AFP.

"The postponement has just been confirmed," the diplomatic source said, as the four-day meeting in Geneva was put off, just hours after the new Covid-19 strain was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

