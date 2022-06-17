UrduPoint.com

WTO Conference: The Decisions

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

WTO conference: the decisions

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Trade Organization's 12th ministerial conference wrapped up Friday after five days of round-the-clock negotiations, securing a range of landmark deals.

The talks focused on five major themes: pandemic response, fisheries, food security, e-commerce and WTO reform.

Here is an overview of what was decided: - Pandemic response - After two and a half years of battling Covid-19, the WTO's 164 member states managed to reach agreement on a temporary waiver for intellectual property protections for Covid vaccines, available for developing countries for a five-year period.

The topic had been hotly debated ever since India and South Africa first pitched the idea of waiving patents on vaccines and other tools to battle Covid in October 2020.

After months of wrangling, and talks going down to the wire this week to win over some major players in pharmaceutical manufacturing to a compromise text, the United States and China finally clinched the deal by agreeing on which countries would benefit from the waiver.

Beijing had vowed in May that it would not take advantage of special and differential treatment accorded to developing countries, but Washington wanted China's exclusion from the agreement in writing.

