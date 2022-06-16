UrduPoint.com

WTO Deals Still Within Sight After All-night Arm-twisting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Countries were still negotiating on deadline day Thursday after frantically haggling through the night at the WTO in a bid to salvage deals on food security, fishing and combating Covid-19.

Ministers were trading concessions with just hours to go before the scheduled closing ceremony at the World Trade Organization's first conference in nearly five years.

The global trade body's 164 members added on an extra fifth day of talks to try to break the deadlock at the WTO headquarters in Geneva -- and emerge with deals that would prove the organisation still has a role to play in tackling big global challenges.

But despite relaxing their original Wednesday deadline, countries were trading concessions right through past dawn to cobble together a wide-ranging set of results.

"The negotiations have been going on all night and they are still going on. And we are still optimistic that we can have some really positive outcomes," New Zealand's trade minister Damien O'Connor told AFP.

"There is a lot of commitment to try and move things forward and it's encouraging.

"We have seen a huge amount of flexibility from all parties, in a spirit of cooperation. Of course, there'll be some issues that are hard to resolve.

"I have been encouraged by that flexibility from our perspective, but there'll be continue to be bilaterals and other discussions."Ministers have been trying to secure deals on curbing harmful fishing subsidies; a temporary waiver on Covid-19 vaccine patents; food security; agriculture; e-commerce; the WTO's response to pandemics; and reform of the organisation itself.

