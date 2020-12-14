UrduPoint.com
WTO Fails To Net Deal To Halt Over-fishing Before Deadline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

WTO fails to net deal to halt over-fishing before deadline

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The World Trade Organization on Monday said it had failed to clinch a long-awaited deal on banning subsidies that contributed to over-fishing by a year-end deadline, adding that talks would resume in January.

Fresh rounds of meetings will begin in the week starting January 18, said Colombian ambassador Santiago Wills, who has been chairing the negotiations.

That means a further extension of discussions that have been going for nearly 20 years.

It is widely agreed that action is needed against over-fishing, which is stripping the seas of a hugely important resource that millions of people depend on for their livelihoods, but two decades of discussions have yet to resolve how to proceed.

"It is now clear that we simply cannot make up the time we've lost due the Covid 19 pandemic and bring the negotiations to a successful outcome this year," Wills told reporters.

He said there had been a lot of progress during the talks throughout the year, but not enough.

"The delegations put forward many interesting ideas and in some areas there was a willingness to compromise" but added that "major differences remain." The coronavirus crisis forced a work shutdown for several months earlier this year.

While discussions resumed a few weeks ago, the restrictions around physical meetings, as well as the multiple difficulties facing members as a result of the crisis created significant obstacles.

