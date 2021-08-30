UrduPoint.com

WTO Panel To Examine China Compliance With Grain Import Tariff Ruling

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

WTO panel to examine China compliance with grain import tariff ruling

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Trade Organization agreed Monday to a request from Beijing to evaluate China's compliance with a ruling faulting it for unfair restrictions on imports of American grain.

The decision by the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) to establish an expert panel to determine whether China complied with a 2019 ruling marks the latest twist in a long-running dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Back in December 2016, the administration of then US president Barack Obama filed a complaint with the global trade body over what it claimed were illegal Chinese restrictions on imports of American rice, wheat and corn, describing China's use of the so-called tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system as "opaque and unpredictable".

Washington estimated at the time that American farmers could have exported some $3.5 billion more of such crops to China if the system had been used properly, and charged that Beijing had violated its commitments under international trade rules.

A panel of experts established by the DSB agreed in April 2019 that China had failed to adhere to the commitments it made when it became a WTO member in 2001 to administer the TRQs on a "transparent, predictable, and fair basis".

TRQs are two-level tariffs, allowing for a limited volume of imports to come in at a lower "in-quota" tariff level, and all other imports charged at an often much higher "out-of-quota" tariff.

Countries like China that joined the WTO after its creation in 1995 have had their TRQ commitments set out in their accession agreements.

China maintains it has fully implemented the DSB rulings and recommendations in this dispute, but Washington does not agree, and threatened last month to take countermeasures.

China has requested that the WTO help settle the matter by establishing a fresh panel of experts to examine its compliance with the 2019 ruling.

Its initial request for a panel was rejected, but its second request during a DSB meeting Monday was granted, according to a Geneva-based trade official.

The US representative at Monday's meeting appeared to welcome the decision, saying Washington was "willing to work together with China to reach a resolution to this dispute".

Related Topics

Resolution World Barack Obama China Washington Threatened Beijing April December 2016 2019 All From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

11 minutes ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

11 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

2 hours ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.