UrduPoint.com

WTO Seeks Fresh Momentum At Big Ministerial Meet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

WTO seeks fresh momentum at big ministerial meet

Geneva, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Trade Organization holds its biggest gathering in four years from Sunday, looking to prove that it still has a role in turbocharging international commerce.

Ministers from WTO member states are gathering in the global trade body's home city of Geneva hoping to breathe new life into the crippled organisation, which has been stuck for years trying to make progress on resolving issues like fishery subsidies.

Russia's war in Ukraine has not curbed the zeal of WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to press on with the four-day gathering, even if some countries refuse flat out to negotiate directly with Moscow.

"This ministerial conference will have to deal with this climate of acute confrontation and various tensions," Sebastien Jean, professor of industrial economics at the French National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts university, told AFP.

It must also "limit the damage as far as possible, to show that the WTO still can play a useful role," he said, pointing out that the organisation could, for instance, ensure that a lack of coordination does not "exacerbate the ongoing food crisis".

The meeting marks the first ministerial conference for Okonjo-Iweala, the former foreign and finance minister of Nigeria, who took the helm in March 2021.

"Many gaps remain but we are making progress. Let us keep on the pressure, let us keep up the work at this critical juncture," she told diplomats on Tuesday.

"The next hours will be critical... believe it or not, I really think we will do it." - Promises - Her drive to restore the WTO's profile has been widely praised, amid the context of multiple crises including the Covid-19 pandemic and growing rivalry between the world's two leading economic powers, the United States and China.

"She has created a set of promises as she wants to see deals concluded," said Manfred Elsig, an international relations professor at the World Trade Institute of Bern University.

"However, she can support and guide the members but cannot take decisions on their behalf," he told AFP.

This 12th WTO ministerial conference will put the global trade body's influence to the test for the first time in years.

The 11th gathering in Buenos Aires in December 2017 ended without a significant agreement.

Since then, the problems have piled up in the WTO's in-tray.

The organisation is especially under pressure to secure a long-elusive agreement to end subsidies that reward overfishing.

"For the WTO, there is a real issue of credibility," a Geneva-based diplomatic source said.

After more than 20 years of negotiations, ministers will try to conclude an agreement even if differences of opinion persist -- notably between India and wealthy nations -- on the conditions for developing countries.

Failing to secure a fisheries agreement "would be a fatal blow to WTO", said one Geneva-based ambassador.

"Failure will be a clear signal that we are no longer able to negotiate with the whole membership, meaning multilateral negotiations will receive the final nail in the coffin." - 'Cautious optimism' - The WTO is also trying to make itself relevant in combatting the pandemic.

Four major players in pharmaceutical manufacturing -- India, South Africa, the United States and the European Union -- have informally been negotiating a proposal for a temporary patents waiver on Covid vaccines.

The notion has been slammed by the big pharma lobby, with the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations saying that weakening intellectual property rights would be counter-productive.

The waiver "is not only the wrong solution, but it is also an outdated proposal that has been overtaken by events, since vaccine supplies are vastly outstripping demand", the IFPMA added.

Meanwhile, non-governmental organisations have slammed a compromise text produced last month as aiming for the lowest common denominator, insisting that any waiver should be permanent and should apply to Covid tests and treatments, in addition to vaccines.

Besides fisheries subsides and the pandemic, agriculture, services, development, food security and least-developed country issues are also on the table.

WTO reform is also looming in the background.

The organisation's appeals tribunal ground to a halt in late 2019, after the United States blocked the appointment of new judges, demanding a dramatic overhaul of the body.

WTO spokesman Daniel Pruzin said there was a "growing cautious optimism" on achieving results at the conference.

Decisions are reached by consensus at the WTO, making conclusions all the harder to attain.

Related Topics

India World Ukraine Moscow China Agriculture European Union Buenos Aires Ngozi Guide Progress Bern Geneva South Africa United States Nigeria Turkish Lira March December Sunday 2017 2019 Commerce All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriy ..

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

18 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

19 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.