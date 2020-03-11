WTO suspends all meetings after staff member contracts virus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The head of the World Trade Organization said Tuesday it would suspend all meetings until March 20 after one of its staff members contracted the new coronavirus.

"We take the health of secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step," Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety."