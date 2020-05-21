UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO To Open Nominations For Next Director On June 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:10 AM

WTO to open nominations for next director on June 8

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Candidates to succeed Roberto Azevedo as head of the WTO will have one month from June 8 to submit their nominations, the global trade body said following the Brazilian's surprise resignation.

After July 8, candidates will be invited to meet with WTO members, the World Trade Organization said in a statement Wednesday after a decision by its 164 members.

The Brazilian last week announced he will step down on August 31, a year before his term ends, despite the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the global economy.

Azevedo said it had been a "personal decision" reached with his family, and stressed that he was not leaving to pursue "political opportunities".

His abrupt departure leaves WTO members with less than three months to appoint a successor, a process which usually takes nine months.

Many observers are betting on a candidate from Africa -- and against a WTO insider.

Azevedo's departure comes at a bad time with the WTO already in crisis before the pandemic hit, dealing with raging trade wars and scathing criticism by the United States under President Donald Trump, who has pushed for reforms of the Geneva-based body.

The procedure for appointing the director-general of the WTO is not an election but a process of elimination carried out in consultation with members.

Azevedo, who in 2013 succeeded Frenchman Pascal Lamy, was selected after three elimination stages.

On Azevedo's watch, WTO members concluded their first-ever multilateral agreement when they reached a deal in Bali in late 2013 on overhauling global customs procedures.

But since his second term began in 2017, countries have failed to reach further multilateral agreements, and the WTO has struggled to deal with a US administration openly hostile to its multilateral approach.

The WTO was also forced to put its dispute settlement appeal system on ice last December after Washington blocked the appointment of new judges, preventing it from reaching a three-judge quorum.

Related Topics

Election Africa World Washington Trump United States June July August December 2017 Family From Agreement

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

6 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

7 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

8 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.