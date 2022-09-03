UrduPoint.com

Wu Yibing's Historic Run Stops In 3rd Round At US Open

September 03, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :China's Wu Yibing saw his history-making run stopped as he lost to defending champion Daniil Medvedev from Russia 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the men's singles third round at the US Open in a two-hour match that lasted till Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Wu had already started a new page in Chinese tennis history by reaching US Open men's singles last 32.

22-year-old Wu beat fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal in a five-set thriller in the second round on Wednesday, becoming the first Chinese mainland player to reach the men's singles third round of a Grand Slam since the Open Era.

The United States has been a happy hunting ground for Wu. He became the world No.1 in the ITF juniors ranking after winning the boys' singles title at the 2017 US Open.

World No.1 Medvedev, not dropping a single set so far, will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round, who took a victory over American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

