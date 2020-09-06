Suzhou, China, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Fans of Wuhan Zall, the Chinese football club from the epicentre of the coronavirus, will Sunday attend their first match since lockdown -- and many were so excited they couldn't sleep.

For some, like Gao Yajun, it is the first time they have left the central city of Wuhan since the coronavirus emerged there late last year.

The 42-year-old is a Wuhan Zall fanatic who has her nails painted in their orange-and-white colours, an orange streak in her hair and a face mask with the team's fiery emblem.

"I don't think I can fall asleep tonight, we couldn't even get to sleep last night because we were so excited," Gao said on the eve of the Chinese Super League (CSL) clash against title contenders Beijing Guoan in Suzhou, near Shanghai.

"I saw that everyone else was awake too, chatting in the (online) group.

"And then at 4:00 am someone said, 'Forget it, don't sleep, just get up and let's meet'." Gao, a drummer for the Wuhan fans, was among an advance party of about 50 chanting diehards who arrived in Suzhou by high-speed train on Saturday with flags and banners, including one that read: "Defend Wuhan." "We have hearts of absolute sincerity and stay united through the wind and waves," they sang after boarding a coach to their hotel.

Along with Dalian, Suzhou is hosting games this season in the CSL, which has been reformatted and kicked off five months late because of the virus.

The CSL has been slowly opening up to a very limited number of spectators in recent weeks, having started the season behind closed doors in July, as long as they pass a coronavirus test in the week leading up to the game.