UrduPoint.com

Wuhan Marathon Postponed After China Covid-19 Surge

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Wuhan Marathon postponed after China Covid-19 surge

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Wuhan Marathon, which had been due to take place Sunday, has been postponed at short notice as worries increase over a coronavirus resurgence in China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

China reported 26 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Sunday, in an outbreak that has become latest test of the country's zero-tolerance approach with just over 100 days until the start of the Games.

Authorities have been racing to contain virus infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns.

But with the rise in cases, organisers of the Wuhan Marathon said in a statement released late last week that they would postpone Sunday's event in the central Chinese city "to prevent the risk of epidemic spread".

The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and half marathon, in the city where coronavirus was first identified towards the end of 2019, state media reported.

The organising committee said it would refund the registration fees of contestants who successfully signed up.

China has wrestled down the number of infections to a trickle by deploying aggressive, mass testing and keeping its borders extremely tight.

It remained unclear if next Sunday's 40th edition of the Beijing marathon would go ahead as planned. Organisers did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP.

Beijing will on Wednesday mark 100 days to go before the Winter Olympics, beginning February 4, with organisers admitting earlier this month they "face great pressure" because of Covid-19.

The Games could be the most restricted mass sporting event since the pandemic began, with no international spectators allowed and a vaccine mandate for anyone entering a strictly enforced "bubble".

Athletes must be vaccinated or face 21-day quarantine upon entry to China.

Ahead of the Winter Olympics, Beijing has started to offer residents booster jabs for the coronavirus.

The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists.

They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.

Related Topics

China Marathon Wuhan Beijing Shanghai Mongolia February Sunday 2019 Olympics Media Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

10 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

10 hours ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.