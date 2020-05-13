Wuhan to test 11 million people for coronavirus after 6 new cases reported

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :All residents in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, will be required to take nucleic acid tests in the next 10 days, as the city beefs up its measures for preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, said local authorities.

The decision came after six new cases of coronavirus were reported in Wuhan over the weekend, local media reported on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the city where the coronavirus outbreak was first report, had seen no new cases at all since 3 April. Wuhan was in strict lockdown for 11 weeks but began re-opening on 8 April.