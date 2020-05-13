UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wuhan To Test 11 Million People For Coronavirus After 6 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 PM

Wuhan to test 11 million people for coronavirus after 6 new cases reported

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :All residents in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, will be required to take nucleic acid tests in the next 10 days, as the city beefs up its measures for preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, said local authorities.

The decision came after six new cases of coronavirus were reported in Wuhan over the weekend, local media reported on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the city where the coronavirus outbreak was first report, had seen no new cases at all since 3 April. Wuhan was in strict lockdown for 11 weeks but began re-opening on 8 April.

Related Topics

China Wuhan April Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 737 deaths with 34, 370 cases of ..

13 minutes ago

FM to participate in virtual meeting of SCO counci ..

25 minutes ago

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign A ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.