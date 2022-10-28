UrduPoint.com

Xavi, Gattuso Meet Again As Valencia Host Barca

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Xavi, Gattuso meet again as Valencia host Barca

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Xavi Hernandez and Gennaro Gattuso were World Cup winning midfielders with differing styles in their playing days, but the coaches of Barcelona and Valencia meet in La Liga this weekend in similarly uncomfortable situations.

October has not treated them kindly after strong starts to the season, turning Saturday's clash at Mestalla into a thorny prospect for both parties.

Second-placed Barcelona lost in the Clasico to fall three points behind league leaders Real Madrid and suffered Champions League elimination on Wednesday.

Sustaining further damage to their title bid before the World Cup break would be a big blow, and provoke more questions about their summer spending spree and financial decisions to allow for it.

Valencia, meanwhile, have won only once in their last five games, losing 2-1 at home against Real Mallorca last weekend, and although they are ninth, are at risk of slipping down the table.

Both sides are shaped in the image of their coaches, with Xavi insisting on a passing game, while Valencia are living up to Gattuso's intensity on the pitch.

That has translated into nine red cards in the 11 matches they have been involved in this season in the league, although only three of those have been awarded to Valencia players.

Xavi and Gattuso clashed three times as players while at Barcelona and AC Milan, with a win and a draw each, while the former beat the latter with Spain at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, earning a 1-0 triumph over Italy in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona's coach scored in the gold medal match against Cameroon which finished 2-2, and again from the penalty spot, but his team were ultimately defeated.

For most of Xavi's glittering career he managed to avoid that bitter taste, but life as a coach is proving harder.

The Spaniard won the 2010 World Cup with his country, four years after Gattuso triumphed with Italy.

Valencia are relishing the Catalans' visit, with 44-year-old Gattuso's bold attitude rubbing off on his players.

"We have no fear of Barcelona, we have a very good team too and we will go out there to win," said Valencia winger Samu Castillejo.

"We have a very important game in front of our fans. We'll play with the mentality of leaving behind those games in which we've deserved more than what we got.

"In La Liga they are scoring a lot, playing well, but we have no fear. It's 11 against 11." As well as a clash between two legends of the game on the benches, the match also sees La Liga's top scorer Robert Lewandowski facing the in-form Edinson Cavani.

They are two of the strikers which have scored the most goals over the past decade, and they are both in impressive domestic form.

Poland's Lewandowski has 12 goals in 11 matches in La Liga, while his Uruguayan counterpart has netted four goals in his last three games and is back to his deadly best.

Player to watch: Mikel Merino One of the weekend's most attractive fixtures sees Real Sociedad welcome Real Betis on Sunday, and Mikel Merino could prove to be a key figure. The Spanish midfielder has been instrumental to his team's good form and, after they suffered their first defeat in nine matches across all competitions last weekend against Real Valladolid, he will look to drag them back to winning ways.

Key stats 2 - Barcelona have been eliminated in the Champions League group stage in two consecutive seasons and now their top target is to win La Liga.

4 - Four of Getafe's 10 goals this season have been scored by defenders, at 40 percent the highest percentage of any team in the division.

791 - No player likes the ball more than Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, who has taken more touches than anyone else.

Fixtures (all times GMT) Friday Real Mallorca v Espanyol (1900) Saturday Almeria v Celta Vigo (1200), Cadiz v Atletico Madrid (1415), Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano (1630), Valencia v Barcelona (1900) Sunday Osasuna v Valladolid (1200), Real Madrid v Girona (1415), Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1630), Real Sociedad v Real Betis (1900)MondayElche v Getafe (1900)

Related Topics

World Visit Sydney Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Spain Italy Cameroon Sunday Gold Olympics All From Best Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla AC Milan Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

2 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

10 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

10 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.