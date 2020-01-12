UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xavi In Talks To Take Barcelona Job, Qatari Club Confirms

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Xavi in talks to take Barcelona job, Qatari club confirms

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Spanish great Xavi is in talks with his former club Barcelona to take over as coach, his current team, Qatar's Al-Sadd said on Saturday.

Spanish media had earlier reported that Barcelona had asked former captain Xavi to take over from the under-pressure Ernesto Valverde.

"I will not deny that. There are negotiations about Xavi and everyone is talking about them... but I can say that Xavi so far is at Al-Sadd," Muhammad Ghulam Al-Balushi, Al-Sadd's sports director, told the Qatar-based BeIN broadcaster.

"The final decision is in the hands of Al-Sadd's management, in the hands of the manager, and the hands of Barcelona's management," he added ahead of Al-Sadd's weekend clash against Al-Rayyan.

World Cup winner Xavi, 39, came through the Catalans' academy and played 855 senior games for the Camp Nou side.

He joined Al-Sadd as a player in 2015 before being appointed coach last July.

Valverde's position is reportedly under threat after the Spanish Super Cup semi-final defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Related Topics

Sports Qatar Barcelona July 2015 Media From Atletico Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

2 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

3 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

3 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.