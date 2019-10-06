UrduPoint.com
Xi And Kim Hail 'immortal' China-North Korea Relationship

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Beijing, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to promote a "long-term, sound and stable" relationship with North Korea, state news agency Xinhua said Sunday, as the two countries mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also sent a message to Xi saying their countries' "invincible friendship will be immortal on the road of accomplishing the cause of socialism," said Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA on Sunday.

North Korea was among the first countries to recognise the People's Republic of China after it was founded in 1949.

Xi said the relationship between the Asian neighbours had played an "important and positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," said Xinhua.

Since March 2018, Xi and Kim have met five times.

Xi was the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive North in 14 years when he made a highly symbolic trip to the state in June.

Kim said the two countries would "steadily defend the cause of socialism and preserve peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and the world," according to KCNA.

The warm words from Beijing follow its huge military parade Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding a Communist China, and come a day after the latest round of nuclear talks between the US and North Korea ended in Sweden.

