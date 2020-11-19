(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :China will seek "openness" in trade, President Xi Jinping told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Thursday, warning against protectionism.

"Openness enables a country to move forward while seclusion holds it back", Xi said in a virtual address, adding that "no country can develop itself by keeping its doors closed".