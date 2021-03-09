UrduPoint.com
Xi Calls For Good Start In Strengthening Military, National Defense In 2021-2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :President Xi Jinping Tuesday stressed achieving a good start in strengthening national defense and the armed forces during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force, at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

