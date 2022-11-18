Xi calls for promoting prosperity for all in Asia-Pacific

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the need to make sure that development is for the people and by the people, and that its fruits are shared among the people, calling for efforts to promote prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific.

He made the remarks when addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting here in Thailand.