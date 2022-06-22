Xi calls for promoting sound development of globalization

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to stay open and inclusive, and clear away all barriers impeding the development of productive forces to promote the sound development of globalization.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS business Forum.

We should encourage the free flow of capital and technology and a continued emergence of innovation and wisdom so as to pool the synergy of global economic growth, he said.