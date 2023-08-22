Open Menu

Xi Calls For Pushing China-S. Africa Ties To New Level

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Xi calls for pushing China-S. Africa ties to new level

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday that he is willing to work with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, to push China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

At a new historical starting point, Xi said, carrying forward friendship, deepening cooperation and strengthening coordination are the common aspiration of the two countries and the task entrusted by the times.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting here with Ramaphosa after arriving on Monday for a state visit to South Africa, where he will also attend the 15th BRICS Summit and co-chair with Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

