Xi condemns US-led 'suppression of China': state media

Beijing, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :President Xi Jinping condemned the US-led "suppression of China" in a speech to delegates at an annual congress in Beijing, state media reported.

"Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development," Xi said, news agency Xinhua reported late Monday.

The 69-year-old leader, who is gearing up to start a third consecutive presidential term, said the past five years have been riddled with a new set of hurdles that threaten to weigh down China's economic rise.

Xi added that China must "have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in both the domestic and international landscape", according to a readout of the speech to delegates at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).