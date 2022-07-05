Xi congratulates Algeria president on 60th anniversary of independence

BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the 60th anniversary of the victory of the Algerian War of Independence.

Sixty years ago, the Algerian people realized national independence and people's liberation after going through an arduous struggle, opening a glorious chapter of the liberation movements of the Arabian and African people, Xi said.

The Chinese government and the Chinese people provided support and assistance to Algeria's independence revolution, and the two countries and their people had forged a profound friendship during the struggles, he added.

In recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has been strengthened continuously and bilateral practical cooperation has been fruitful, taking the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership to ever new levels, he said.

Xi also said that he highly values the development of China-Algeria relations, and stands ready to work together with President Tebboune to push forward bilateral communication and cooperation in all fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit both countries and their people.