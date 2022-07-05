UrduPoint.com

Xi Congratulates Algeria President On 60th Anniversary Of Independence

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Xi congratulates Algeria president on 60th anniversary of independence

BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the 60th anniversary of the victory of the Algerian War of Independence.

Sixty years ago, the Algerian people realized national independence and people's liberation after going through an arduous struggle, opening a glorious chapter of the liberation movements of the Arabian and African people, Xi said.

The Chinese government and the Chinese people provided support and assistance to Algeria's independence revolution, and the two countries and their people had forged a profound friendship during the struggles, he added.

In recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has been strengthened continuously and bilateral practical cooperation has been fruitful, taking the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership to ever new levels, he said.

Xi also said that he highly values the development of China-Algeria relations, and stands ready to work together with President Tebboune to push forward bilateral communication and cooperation in all fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to benefit both countries and their people.

Related Topics

China Road Independence Algeria All Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

5 minutes ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

12 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.