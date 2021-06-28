UrduPoint.com
Xi Congratulates Baihetan Hydropower Station On Launch Of Operations

Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Xi congratulates Baihetan hydropower station on launch of operations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a letter to the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China, offering his congratulations on the launch of operations of its first two generating units.

As a major project in China's west-east power transmission program, the hydropower station is the largest and most technically difficult hydropower project under construction in the current world, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The generating units each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single-unit capacity in the world, mark a major breakthrough in China's high-end equipment manufacturing, he said.

The station's builders and relevant parties have worked together to overcome difficulties and make contributions to the construction of the major national project, said Xi.

Xi expressed the hope that all builders and relevant parties advance the station's follow-up work, make greater contributions to achieving the country's carbon-peak and carbon-neutralization goals, and promote the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.

