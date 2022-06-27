Xi congratulates Petro on election as Colombian president

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) (APP):Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Saturday to Gustavo Petro on his election as the Colombian president.

In his message, Xi pointed out that Colombia is an important country in Latin America.

Noting that China-Colombia relations stand at a new starting point, Xi said he attaches great importance to bilateral relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Petro to deepen political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and push for greater development of China-Colombia relations, so as to benefit the two countries and two peoples.