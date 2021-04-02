UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Congratulates Sassou Nguesso On Re-election As President Of Congo Republic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Xi congratulates Sassou Nguesso on re-election as president of Congo Republic

BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as president of the Republic of the Congo.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and the Republic of the Congo has maintained sound momentum for development, with political mutual trust continuously deepening and cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Sassou Nguesso to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields so as to benefit both countries and their people.

Related Topics

China Congo Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Footballers disappointed over current situation in ..

26 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

48 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

46 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

46 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

57 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.