Xi congratulates Sassou Nguesso on re-election as president of Congo Republic

BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as president of the Republic of the Congo.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and the Republic of the Congo has maintained sound momentum for development, with political mutual trust continuously deepening and cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Sassou Nguesso to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields so as to benefit both countries and their people.