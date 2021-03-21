UrduPoint.com
Xi Delivers Video Speech To Colombian People As Chinese Vaccines Arrive

Sun 21st March 2021

Xi delivers video speech to Colombian people as Chinese vaccines arrive

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech to the Colombian people at the invitation of his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, as the third batch of COVID-19 vaccines provided by China arrived in Bogota, capital of Colombia, on Saturday local time.

In his speech, Xi said that in the face of the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, the two countries have worked in unity to help each other overcome difficulties and actively carried out anti-pandemic cooperation.

Two batches of Chinese vaccines purchased by Colombia have been delivered to the South American country not long ago, Xi said, adding that the latest batch of vaccines arrived today to help boost the national vaccination program of Colombia.

Xi said he hopes that the governments and peoples of the two countries will make joint efforts to strengthen friendly cooperation in various fields including the anti-pandemic fight, so as to elevate China-Colombia friendly cooperation to a new level from a new historical starting point and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

