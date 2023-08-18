Open Menu

Xi Encourages Faculty, Students To Contribute To China-South Africa Friendship, Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :In reply to a letter from the faculty and students of the Confucius Institute at Durban University of Technology in South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged them to learn the Chinese language well and contribute to carrying forward the China-South Africa friendship and promoting friendly cooperation between the two countries.

In his letter, Xi said that he witnessed the establishment of the Confucius institute 10 years ago and was pleased to see that, through the joint efforts of both sides, the educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries have yielded fruitful results.

A multitude of South African youths have got a glimpse of China's history and culture, increased their career options, and realized their dreams by learning Chinese, he said.

Both important developing countries, China and South Africa have forged a special comradely fraternal friendship. Learning and understanding each other's language and culture contributes to facilitating mutual understanding and cultivating ever-lasting friendship between the people of the two countries, said the Chinese president.

While having a good command of the Chinese language, the teachers and students are welcome to visit China more often and have a deeper understanding of China, share a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China with more friends, and strive to be envoys for inheriting and developing the friendship between the two countries, so as to contribute to promoting China-Africa friendship and cooperation and building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

During his visit to South Africa in March 2013, Xi witnessed the signing of an agreement on the joint establishment of the Confucius Institute at Durban University of Technology between China and South Africa.

Since its establishment 10 years ago, the institute has trained nearly 10,000 students. Fifty teachers and students of the institute have lately written a joint letter to Xi, sharing their experience, harvest and feelings in learning Chinese, thanking Xi and the Chinese government for providing more opportunities for African youths to pursue their dreams, and, with eager anticipation, looking forward to Xi's visit to South Africa again.

