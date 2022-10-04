Xi encourages geological workers to play greater role in mineral exploration

BEIJING, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged a team of geological workers in east China's Shandong Province to carry forward fine traditions and play a greater role in mineral resource exploration.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Sunday in a letter replying to a team of geological workers in the Shandong Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources.