UrduPoint.com

Xi Extends Condolences Over Disastrous Heavy Rains In Rwanda

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Xi extends condolences over disastrous heavy rains in Rwanda

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday conveyed condolences to Rwandan President Paul Kagame over the disastrous heavy rains in the country.

In recent days, strong rainstorms have hit many places in Rwanda, causing heavy casualties and property losses, Xi noted in a message.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected people.

Xi voiced confidence that Rwanda will surely overcome the difficulties and rebuild the homeland.

Related Topics

Injured Dead China Rwanda Government Xi Jinping Rains

Recent Stories

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

5 minutes ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.