Xi extends condolences over disastrous heavy rains in Rwanda

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday conveyed condolences to Rwandan President Paul Kagame over the disastrous heavy rains in the country.

In recent days, strong rainstorms have hit many places in Rwanda, causing heavy casualties and property losses, Xi noted in a message.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected people.

Xi voiced confidence that Rwanda will surely overcome the difficulties and rebuild the homeland.