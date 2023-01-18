UrduPoint.com

Xi Extends Condolences To Nepali President Over Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari over a plane crash in the country.

In his message, Xi said that upon learning of the plane crash in Nepal, which caused heavy casualties, he would like to express deep condolences over the fatalities and offer sincere sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

