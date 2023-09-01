- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Xi extends congratulations to National University of Defense Technology on 70th anniversary
Xi Extends Congratulations To National University Of Defense Technology On 70th Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :-- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday extended congratulations to faculty and students of Defense Technology as the university marks its 70th anniversary.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent a congratulatory letter to the university.