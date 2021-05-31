UrduPoint.com
Xi Extends Festive Greetings To Children Across China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Xi extends festive greetings to children across China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :President Xi Jinping extended festive greetings to children across China ahead of International Children's Day that falls on June 1.

When writing back to students of a Primary school in east China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged them to learn the Party's history and to have a firm faith to follow the Party from a young age.

