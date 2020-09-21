Xi extends greeting to mark Chinese farmers harvest festivals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping extended greetings to farmers and people working in agricultural and rural fronts on the eve of the third Chinese farmers' harvest festival.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed the fostering of an atmosphere in the whole society where agriculture, rural areas and farmers are cared for.