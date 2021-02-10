UrduPoint.com
Xi Extends Spring Festival Greetings To All Chinese

Wed 10th February 2021

Xi extends spring festival greetings to all Chinese

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese Wednesday at a reception in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the gathering at the Great Hall of the People, greeting Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 12.

