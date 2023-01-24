UrduPoint.com

Xi Extends Spring Festival Greetings To All Chinese

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Xi extends spring festival greetings to all Chinese

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese Friday at a reception in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the gathering at the Great Hall of the People, greeting Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 22.

