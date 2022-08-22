UrduPoint.com

Xi Extends Sympathy To Japanese PM Over COVID-19 Infection

August 22, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the latter's COVID-19 infection.

In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Kishida's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the prime minister, and wish him a speedy recovery.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations, Xi said he would like to work with Kishida to promote the building of China-Japan relations that meet the needs of the new era.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message to Kishida to express his sympathy on the same day.

