Xi eyes 'new momentum' in China-Russia ties: Russian news agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday saying his first state visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict broke out would give "new momentum" to bilateral ties.

"I am confident the visit will be fruitful and give new momentum to the healthy and stable development of Chinese-Russian relations," he said on the runway of a Moscow airport, according to Russian news agencies.

Xi was greeted on a red carpet by a military brass band which played the two countries' anthems and by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian state media showed.

Xi described bilateral ties as entering "a new era," echoing comments by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov last week who said Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign documents ushering in closer ties during the visit.

"In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core," Xi added, according to Russian news agencies.

He also hailed China and Russia as "good neighbours" and "reliable partners".