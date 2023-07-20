Open Menu

Xi Hails 'old Friend' Kissinger In Beijing Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Xi hails 'old friend' Kissinger in Beijing meeting

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger as an "old friend" as the two met in Beijing on Thursday.

Kissinger's visit to China this week has seen him call for a rapprochement between Washington and Beijing. The 100-year-old diplomat was central to the United States establishing ties with communist China in the 1970s and has maintained close contact with the country's leaders over the years.

"Chinese people value friendship, and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples," President Xi told Kissinger on Thursday, according to state media.

"This not only benefited the two countries, but also changed the world," Xi added.

"The world is currently experiencing changes not seen in a century, and the international order is undergoing enormous change," the Chinese leader said.

"China and the United States are once more at a crossroads, and both sides must once again make a choice."Kissinger, in response, thanked Xi for hosting him at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse's building number five -- where he met with then premier Zhou Enlai in 1971.

"The relations between our two countries will be central to the peace in the world and to the progress of our societies," the former diplomat said.

Related Topics

Century World China Washington Visit Beijing Progress United States Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

34 minutes ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

2 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

12 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

13 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

14 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

14 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous