Xi heads to Macau for China handover anniversary party

Macau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese president Xi Jinping will land in Macau on Wednesday as the city prepares to mark 20 years since the former Portuguese colony was returned, a celebration that stands in stark contrast to months of unrest in neighbouring Hong Kong.

Security has been ramped up ahead of Xi's three-day visit which culminates on Friday's anniversary.

China's authoritarian leadership is keen to showcase Macau as a successful example of its "one country, two systems" model, with party leaders heaping praise on a pliant city of 700,000 that has grown rich on gambling and deference to authoritarian rule.

Since the 1999 handover by Lisbon, Macau has witnessed little of the dissent that has exploded in Hong Kong during six months of often violent pro-democracy protests as large chunks of the population seethes under Beijing's rule.

Limited details have been released by authorities on Xi's schedule.