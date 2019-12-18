UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Heads To Macau For China Handover Anniversary Party

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Xi heads to Macau for China handover anniversary party

Macau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese president Xi Jinping will land in Macau on Wednesday as the city prepares to mark 20 years since the former Portuguese colony was returned, a celebration that stands in stark contrast to months of unrest in neighbouring Hong Kong.

Security has been ramped up ahead of Xi's three-day visit which culminates on Friday's anniversary.

China's authoritarian leadership is keen to showcase Macau as a successful example of its "one country, two systems" model, with party leaders heaping praise on a pliant city of 700,000 that has grown rich on gambling and deference to authoritarian rule.

Since the 1999 handover by Lisbon, Macau has witnessed little of the dissent that has exploded in Hong Kong during six months of often violent pro-democracy protests as large chunks of the population seethes under Beijing's rule.

Limited details have been released by authorities on Xi's schedule.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Hong Kong Macau Lisbon Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 December 2019

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

11 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.