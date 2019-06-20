UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Heads To North Korea To Meet Kim Ahead Of Trump Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Xi heads to North Korea to meet Kim ahead of Trump talks

Pyongyang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping left China on a historic trip to Pyongyang Thursday, rebooting a troubled alliance as he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un face their own challenges with US President Donald Trump.

Xi is the first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years after relations between the Cold War era allies deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear provocations and Beijing's subsequent backing of UN sanctions.

Xi and Kim have been working to repair ties, with the young North Korean leader visiting his older comrade four times in China in the past year and Beijing calling for sanctions to be relaxed.

But the Chinese leader waited to reciprocate the visit, biding his time to see how nuclear talks between Kim and Trump would play out before deciding to travel to Pyongyang, according to analysts.

Xi, who will pay a two-day state visit, is flying to North Korea with his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese flags were raised in key locations and along roads throughout Pyongyang, alternating with North Korean emblems.

The trip is a chance for China to showcase its influence in the region.

"For North Korea, the coming meeting will serve to show the US that China has its back and to send a message to Washington it should stop its maximum pressure posture," said Lim Eul-chul, professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University.

Related Topics

United Nations China Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Wife Young Beijing Pyongyang Alliance North Korea Kim Jong Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 June 2019

26 minutes ago

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

10 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

10 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

10 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.