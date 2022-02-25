UrduPoint.com

Xi Holds Phone Conversation With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) ::Chinese President Xi Jinping has talked to Russian President Putin on the phone and exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine.

Putin introduced the history of the Ukraine issue and Russia's special military operations and positions in eastern Ukraine, saying that the United States and NATO had long ignored Russia's legitimate security concerns, repeatedly reneged on their commitments, and constantly pushed forward military deployment eastward, challenging Russia's strategic bottom line.

Russia was willing to start high-level negotiations with Uzbekistan, according to Chinese foreign ministry statement here on Friday.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the situation in eastern Ukraine had changed dramatically recently, which attracted great attention from the international community.

China decided its position on the merits of the Ukraine issue itself." We should abandon the cold war mentality, attach importance to and respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and negotiate a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

" He said that China supports Russia and Ukraine would solve the problem through negotiation.

China's basic position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and respecting the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations was consistent, he added.

Xi Jinping said that China was willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and firmly maintain the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.

Xi Jinping once again thanked Putin for coming to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and congratulated Russian athletes on their good results in winning the second place in the medal list. Putin warmly congratulated all the Chinese people on the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the excellent performance of the Chinese delegation.

