Xi-Imran Regular Meetings Fully Reflective Of High Level Of China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Partnership: China

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:11 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday pointed out that his three meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the last eight months were fully reflective of the high level of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and both countries should carry out closer coordination and cooperation under the changing regional and international situation.

"Xi Jinping pointed out that in the past eight months, I met with the Prime Minister three times. This fully reflects the high level of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership," a statement said issued by Chinese foreign minister here after the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Chinese president also remarked that under the changing the international and regional situation, China and Pakistan should carry out closer coordination and cooperation to build a closer community of shared destiny.

Xi Jinping emphasized that both the countries must maintain, consolidate and develop China-Pakistan all-weather relations and all-round cooperation.

The Chinese president maintained that the two sides should thoroughly communicate on issues of common concern and jointly safeguard international and regional security and stability.

"We must expand and enrich the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new focus on industrial parks, agriculture and people's livelihood," he added.

Xi Jinping said it was necessary to seize the opportunity of the escalation of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and vigorously expand bilateral trade. China was willing to provide assistance to Pakistan within its ability.

The Chinese president said his country supported Pakistan in carrying out the national anti-terrorism action plan and would help Pakistan strengthen its counter-terrorism capacity building, adding, "China supports Pakistan and India to improve relations." During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said China was an all-weather strategic partner of Pakistan.

The Pakistani side thanked the Chinese side for its valuable support and assistance for a long time. It highly valued China's positive role in promoting international and regional peace and security and was committed to continuously deepening its strategic relationship with China.

The Pakistani side would firmly promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and would take effective measures to provide security.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, He Lifeng, attended the meeting, the statement concluded.

