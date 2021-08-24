- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Xi Inspects Forest Farm In Hebei Province
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:40 AM
SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday visited a forest farm in north China's Hebei Province.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..
Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain
India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021
Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Morocco reports 2,996 new COVID-19 cases6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand reports 41 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant16 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday16 minutes ago
-
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,474,773 with 25,467 new infections16 minutes ago
-
New Zealand retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter46 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index higher at midday Tuesday46 minutes ago
-
Three killed in serious vehicle collision in Britain46 minutes ago
-
Zambian opposition leader takes office in boost for democracy56 minutes ago
-
Australian capital reports new record number of COVID-19 cases amid lockdown56 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Australia brings back another 650 people from Afghanistan in biggest evacuation1 hour ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.