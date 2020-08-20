Xi instruct army to complete follow-up tasks of flood control, disaster relief

HEIFE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has instructed the armed forces to make unremitting efforts to complete the follow-up tasks of flood control and disaster relief.

Xi, who was inspecting flood control and disaster relief in east China's Anhui Province, gave the instruction Thursday after hearing reports from the military on joining localities in battling floods across the country.