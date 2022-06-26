UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping And College Students English-version Launched In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The book 'Xi Jinping and College Students' translated into English and released by Pakistan's Beyond Horizon Publication was launched in Beijing by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

The book features 25 interviews between Chinese President Xi Jinping and college students from 1983 to 2019. It records heart-to-heart conversations, and Xi's down-to-earth engagement with young people. It can now be found in major bookstores in Pakistan.

The book, since published in China in November 2020, has been well received among the general public, university students in particular in China. It can now be found in major bookstores in Pakistan.

Participants from the publishing sector and media outlets, authors of the book and youth representatives both from China and overseas among other attended the recently held its launching ceremony.

The book has received a warm welcome from many young foreigners. It offers a vivid description of Xi's insights into youth work through interviews with young people who had communicated with him.

Participants at the book launch ceremony said that the English edition of the book will help young foreigners better understand the Chinese leader and inspire those who want to learn from China's development experience.

The book will soon also be published in a series of other languages, including Russian, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia China Young Beijing November 2019 2020 Media From Arab Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

4 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

13 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

13 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.