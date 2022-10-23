Xi Jinping elected secretary general of CPC Central Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee's first plenary session held on Sunday, according to a communique.

Xi Jinping presided over the session which was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members.

Xi was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi were elected as the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the session.

Also elected were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the session, which endorsed the members of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat nominated by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The plenary session named the members of the Central Military Commission. The session approved the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CCDI.

Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Wang Huning, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Min'er, Zhao Leji, Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, Cai Qi are the members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Cai Qi, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, Wang Xiaohong are the members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping is Chairman while Zhang Youxia and He Weidong are vice chairmen respectively.

The members of the Central Military Commission are Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin.

Li Xi is Secretary while Liu Jinguo, Zhang Shengmin, Xiao Pei, Yu Hongqiu (f.), Fu Kui, Sun Xinyang, Liu Xuexin, Zhang Fuhai are deputy secretaries of the Standing Committee of the CCDI.

Members of the Standing Committee of the CCDI are Wang Xiaoping, Wang Aiwen, Wang Hongjin, Liu Jinguo, Liu Xuexin, Xu Luode, Sun Xinyang, Li Xi, Li Xinran (Manchu), Xiao Pei, Zhang Shengmin, Zhang Fuhai, Chen Guoqiang, Zhao Shiyong, Hou Kai, Yin Bai (Naxi), Yu Hongqiu, Fu Kui, Mu Hongyu.