Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese leader Xi Jinping met former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday, state media reported, describing the 100-year-old as a "legendary diplomat".

Kissinger used the visit to call for a rapprochement between the United States and China, which remain at loggerheads over a range of disputes, from human rights to trade and national security.

It also overlapped with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry, and follows recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"On July 20, President Xi Jinping met former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse," state broadcaster CCTV said, hailing his role in having opened up relations between China and the United States in the 1970s.